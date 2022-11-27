24,794 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 122,943 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $351,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.