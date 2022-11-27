Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $878,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

