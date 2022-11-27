Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

