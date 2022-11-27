USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

