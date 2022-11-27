USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

