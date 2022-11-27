USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,846 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.43 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

