USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,531 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

