Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.