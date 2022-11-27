USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,999 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $119.21 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

