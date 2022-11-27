USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NetApp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

