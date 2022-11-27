USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,328,000 after acquiring an additional 274,940 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

