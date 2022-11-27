Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Entergy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 189.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

