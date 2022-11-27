USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,721 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

