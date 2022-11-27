USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,983 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $123.44 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

