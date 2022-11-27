Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.