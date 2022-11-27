USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

