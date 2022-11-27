USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

