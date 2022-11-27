Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

