Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 143 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.