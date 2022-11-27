Prudential PLC Purchases New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ZTO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

