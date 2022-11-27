Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 8,584 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 344,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $319,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $30.08.

