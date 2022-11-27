Commerce Bank Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,480 shares of company stock valued at $38,877,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

