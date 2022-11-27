Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.