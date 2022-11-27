Commerce Bank Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DG opened at $257.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.05. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,715 shares of company stock valued at $30,549,734. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

