Commerce Bank Purchases 443 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $456.27 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

