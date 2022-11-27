Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.