Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after buying an additional 1,806,276 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after buying an additional 311,136 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,895,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

