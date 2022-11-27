First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,558 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

