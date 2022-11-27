TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,436 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA SEPZ opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

