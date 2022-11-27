Commerce Bank Sells 1,829 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.42% of Energizer worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after buying an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Down 0.0 %

ENR opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

