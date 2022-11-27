Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $188.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

