Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $257.49 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

