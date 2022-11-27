Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,689 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 1.33% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

