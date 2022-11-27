Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.