Commerce Bank Sells 12,447 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

