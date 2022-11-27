Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 300 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $154.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $170.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

