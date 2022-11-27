Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 300 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $154.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $170.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.