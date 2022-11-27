Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,587 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

