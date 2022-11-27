Prudential PLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 822,300 shares of company stock worth $31,306,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.