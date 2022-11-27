Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,831,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

