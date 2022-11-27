Commerce Bank Buys 1,935 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 71,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,136,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

