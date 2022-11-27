Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 296,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

