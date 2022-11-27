Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

ANET opened at $135.76 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

