Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

