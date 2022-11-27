Korea Investment CORP Has $9.41 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 659.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,191,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 220,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

AME stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.