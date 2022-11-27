Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

