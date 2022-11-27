AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 659.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

