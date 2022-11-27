First Foundation Advisors Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

