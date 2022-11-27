Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $338.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.66. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters Profile

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

