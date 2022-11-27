BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.76 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

