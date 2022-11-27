First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 245.0% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.86 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

